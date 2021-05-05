Short Interest in DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Drops By 16.3%

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 395.0 days.

DKSH stock remained flat at $$77.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.29. DKSH has a 1-year low of $77.75 and a 1-year high of $77.75.

DKSH Company Profile

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

