Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Declines By 19.7%

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 505.7 days.

HKMPF remained flat at $$33.80 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90 shares, compared to its average volume of 692. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

HKMPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Peel Hunt lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

