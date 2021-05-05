Short Interest in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Increases By 23.0%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,000 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the March 31st total of 119,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMLP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,307. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.22 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 43.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Danske raised Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

