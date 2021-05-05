Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Expands By 23.5%

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000.

BSMO stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit