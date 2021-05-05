Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Expands By 23.5%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000.

BSMO stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

