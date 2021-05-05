Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Increases By 29.8%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.0465 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.