Short Interest in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Increases By 20.9%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NXTD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 2,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,964,445. Nxt-ID has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nxt-ID during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nxt-ID during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Nxt-ID in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

