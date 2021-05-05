Short Interest in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Increases By 22.3%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 328,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $36.09.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. Equities analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 92.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 52,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 95.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.