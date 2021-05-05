Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Declines By 19.3%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $14.06.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.47. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 382.11% and a negative return on equity of 986.16%.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

