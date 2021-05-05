Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Signify (AMS:LIGHT) has been given a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LIGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €42.00 ($49.41).

Signify has a twelve month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a twelve month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

