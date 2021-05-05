Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.00 ($49.41).

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

