Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Upgraded at ING Group

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SFFYF opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. Signify has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

