Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.90.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,552. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average is $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after buying an additional 55,421 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Analyst Recommendations for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit