Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.90.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,552. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $163.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average is $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $293,759.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,829.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after acquiring an additional 103,286 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,193,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,568,000 after buying an additional 55,421 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 120.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 550,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 463,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

