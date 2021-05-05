Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Issues Earnings Results

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

SILK traded down $7.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 48,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.79.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $655,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $392,404.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,542 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

