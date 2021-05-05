Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,716. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.