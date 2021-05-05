Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $128.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $112.00. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

SPG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $121.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.