Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.16

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $115.16 and last traded at $115.16, with a volume of 1353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.46.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bless sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $186,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,721.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,120 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

