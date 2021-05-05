SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 1-Year High at $191.14

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $191.14 and last traded at $187.17, with a volume of 2818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on SITE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.83.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422 over the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after acquiring an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,813,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

