SKALE Network Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $398.87 million and approximately $71.59 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00084755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.53 or 0.00832809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00101190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.39 or 0.09348300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044435 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 660,416,667 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

