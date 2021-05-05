Skycoin Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Skycoin has a market cap of $71.23 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00006208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00068332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00261790 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $654.75 or 0.01141306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00032078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.81 or 0.00721319 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,541.71 or 1.00301457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.