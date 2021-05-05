Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Financial Contrast

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 24.28% 21.36% 17.68% Tower Semiconductor 5.87% 5.35% 3.75%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Skyworks Solutions and Tower Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 11 16 0 2.59 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $180.91, indicating a potential upside of 4.23%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.36%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Skyworks Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $3.36 billion 8.54 $814.80 million $5.21 33.31 Tower Semiconductor $1.23 billion 2.43 $90.05 million $0.87 32.32

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Tower Semiconductor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

