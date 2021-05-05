SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (CWYUF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $153.18 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS CWYUF opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWYUF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

