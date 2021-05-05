SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $196.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to announce $196.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.10 million and the lowest is $194.91 million. SmileDirectClub reported sales of $196.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $850.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.51 million to $859.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 303.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 170,535 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter valued at $45,437,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

