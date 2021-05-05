Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 66.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith Micro Software from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.92 million, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 million. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%. Research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.