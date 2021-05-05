Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE SNN opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 590,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 104,100 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

