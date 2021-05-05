Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.83.

NYSE SNN opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 820,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,107,000 after buying an additional 70,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 10.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 5,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 103.5% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.1% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

