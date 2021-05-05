Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,147 ($54.18) to GBX 4,623 ($60.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at GBX 3,764 ($49.18) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,498.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,427.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.77. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,318 ($30.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,953 ($51.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.60, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of €0.87 ($1.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

In other news, insider James A. Lawrence sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,429 ($44.80), for a total transaction of £5,657,850 ($7,392,017.25).

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

