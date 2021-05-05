Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.24.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,142.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $36,498,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 221.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 178,869 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 43.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 259,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,643. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $462.80 million, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

