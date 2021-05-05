SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.48

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.48 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 29.50 ($0.39). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 29.20 ($0.38), with a volume of 5,058,199 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 39 ($0.51) price objective on shares of SolGold in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.95. The firm has a market cap of £676.23 million and a PE ratio of -49.31.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

