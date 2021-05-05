Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.80% and a negative net margin of 48.77%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, sold 1,846,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $1,920,734.40. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 3,559,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,365 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 584,990 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. 2,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,783. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

