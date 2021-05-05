Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ SFBC opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sound Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $53,250.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,470 shares in the company, valued at $52,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,400 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $48,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,410.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

