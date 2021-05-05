Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,188.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $85.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.06.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.