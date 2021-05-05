Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $302,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,176,000 after acquiring an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,612,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,652,000 after buying an additional 69,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.65. 5,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

