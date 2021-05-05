Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,653. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

