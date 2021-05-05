SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,783 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 409.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. 1,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,230. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

