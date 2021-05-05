SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. 1,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,013. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.