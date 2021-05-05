SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s 6th Largest Position

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,579 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 6.7% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 675,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,164,000.

SPYV stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.79. 100,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,923,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

