SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,685 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 35,816.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 385.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 155,998 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,793,000.

KRE opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

