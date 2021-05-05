Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 399 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at $47,163,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,452,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,643,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,194 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EDIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

