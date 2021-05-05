Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.77. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,864 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.22, for a total value of $3,697,518.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,796,063.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

