Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anaplan by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Anaplan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.68.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,678 shares of company stock worth $13,736,409 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAN opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

