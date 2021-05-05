Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $308,000 in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.91.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.