Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. On average, analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,093 shares of company stock worth $15,102,802. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.18.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

