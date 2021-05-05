Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 24.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.24.

NOW stock opened at $483.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.91, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.29 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $515.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

