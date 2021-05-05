Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

