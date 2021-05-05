Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Elastic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $16,874,165. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $63.35 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

