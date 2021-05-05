Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Elastic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total transaction of $2,101,077.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,259,590.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $16,874,165. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $110.58 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $63.35 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit