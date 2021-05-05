Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,643 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 231,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORT opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $3,163,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,166.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

