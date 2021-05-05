Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $56,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,475,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,452,251.

Snap stock opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.98 billion, a PE ratio of -74.37 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $73.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Huber Research raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

