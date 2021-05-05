Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.88.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of SR stock opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Spire’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,089,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Spire by 364.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,653,000 after acquiring an additional 169,386 shares during the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at $8,591,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 166,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 98,082 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

