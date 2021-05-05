Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 441,420 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust accounts for 3.0% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of PHYS stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. 5,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,881. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

