Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.78-1.91 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.78-1.91 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

